Helldivers 2 new enemies revealed: Sony

SWEET LIBERTY! The greatest threat to managed democracy has emerged: An announcement that all Helldivers must log in to the game via a Playstation account, which is unavailable due to region issues for many players, has set the community on fire.

Arrowhead Games has pretty much told the user base to suck it up in response to widespread panic over Sony's decree all players must log in via the PlayStation Network (PSN.) Hell, Divers everywhere are pissed off at this invasion of their managed privacy. The community has pulled together to defeat the Automatons and the Terminids time and again, but Sony has lawyers.