Trump losing support in key swing state

Republican former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Geoff Duncan has endorsed Joe Biden for President.
In a scathing op-ed piece in the Atlanta Journal, Georgia's former Lt. Gov. made it clear and in no uncertain terms that he would not be voting for Donald Trump. Calling Trump's own Republican-ness into question, Duncan offers Biden high praise as a decent person with whom he has policy disagreements versus Donald Trump, of whom he does not speak well.
The healing of the Republican Party cannot begin with Trump as president (and that's aside from the untold damage that potentially awaits our country). Unlike Trump, I've belonged to the GOP my entire life. This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass.Atlanta Journal