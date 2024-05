This driver doesn't let anything stop him from getting from point A to point B, not even a pile of thousands of bees on the ceiling of his car. As the bees dangle right over his head, he smiles and keeps on truckin'.

I'd have to pull over and get out of my car if there was a single bee flying around. This dude deserves an award for his level of calm.

