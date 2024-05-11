These open-ear earbuds have IPX5 waterproofing, now only $64!

TL;DR: Listen up! Wireless earbuds are convenient but not necessarily comfortable. Combine great audio and all-day wear abilities with these open-ear and wireless ARIA+ earbuds, now just $63.95 (reg. $99) with code ARIA!

Whether you're tuning into to your favorite podcast or checking out your favorite artist's latest album, you need the right pair of earbuds for a prime listening experience. The ideal type of listening gadgets? Something that's comfortable to wear for hours on end, got ultra-long battery life, and premium audio.

Meet the ARIA+ earbuds, which boast a wireless, open-ear design with incredible directional audio technology. Now, they're on sale for only $63.95 (reg. $99) with code ARIA!

This audio accessory's got an impressive 15-hour battery life, letting users wear them all day or while traveling without recharging them. However, it's not just the powerful battery that makes the ARIA+ earbuds standout: it's their audio quality!

With these earbuds, you can enjoy an immersive listening experience thanks to their directional audio technology. This allows the ARIA+ to direct your playlist or podcast sounds toward your ears with a rich bass with great volume.

But don't worry! You can listen in peace and clarity without sacrificing your safety. The ARIA+ earbuds' open-ear design allows you to stay aware of your surroundings, whether you're jogging to music or crossing the street while talking on the phone!

Not only that, but these impressive earbuds have a pliable silicone construction, making them soft, flexible, and comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time. Plus, they've got IPX5 waterproofing, making them durable against sweaty gym sessions and light rain!

Need to use the ARIA+ earbuds to answer your best friend's phone calls or work calls? These earbuds boast ENC dual microphones, letting you hear and speak clearly while canceling pesky background noise.

Put on your podcast playlist, your audiobook collection, your favorite album, and more, and experience audio the way you were meant to with these innovative earbuds!

Listen in comfort and with extra awareness when you grab the ARIA+ Open-Ear and Wireless Multi-Point Earbuds for just $63.95. Just enter code ARIA to snag this discount!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.