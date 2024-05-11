This color match device is here on sale for just $59.97

TL;DR: This Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is great for the people in your life with a great eye for art. it's here on sale for $59.97 (reg. $99). Act fast, this deal ends on May 12th at 11:59 PM PST.

As we get older, we fall out of love with the things that used to make us squeal as kids.

There's still time to hold on to your passions and explore the arts. If you're going back to basics or find inspiration and need a killer product to help you color match, this Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is a great find. It's on sale for $60 through May 12th only.

For easy use at both home and on the go, this little device is light and durable, and using it is easy. All you need to do is hold the Nix up to surfaces like painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, or dyes and get ready for it to pair the color of your choice in sRGB HEX, LAB, or CMYK coding.

When you're ready to swatch, the app gives your device lifetime access to the Nix Paints for Android and iOS. This makes it incredibly easy to save projects, start new ones, and share colors with customers, colleagues, and friends via social media or email.

Lots of people are raving about this bad boy, including our shoppers who gave it an average rating 4.8/5 stars. One recent review reads, "It's absolutely fabulous at color matching for my sewing and design projects. I carry it with me because sometimes I see something in a color that I love and a photo on my phone is not as accurate. I think this is a wonderful product. The device is small, and I have had no problems with the app on my phone. I love it. I would definitely recommend."

