Watching a day in the life of a star-nosed mole is like watching an alien. This utterly weird creature uses its giant, appendage-lined nose to search for worms.

In the video, we watch the mole use its sensitive nose to navigate a network of underground tunnels and slurp down its prey. Despite having extremely weak eyesight, these animals are excellent hunters.

What creeps me out the most about this creature is that its nose looks like its head, because its actual head blends into its body. This nose-head illusion makes it look like a monster. Today I'm thankful that I'm not a worm who has to worry about this grotesque animal coming to eat me.

See Also: The star-nosed mole is one of earth's most bizarre looking creatures