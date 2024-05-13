Bear waves from motorcycle sidecar (video)

This is just another street scene from any day in Russia: a bear waving as he rides by in a motorcycle sidecar.

Perhaps surpassing the insanity of the American who drives around with his bull in a sedan, these Russian gentlemen know no fear. I hope the rest of the countries would prefer not to enter the competition, but I'm pretty sure a quick search on YouTube will disappoint me.

Just a normal day in Russia… pic.twitter.com/SjHn6J8YyG — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 13, 2024

I am not sure what kind of bears they have in Russia, but here in California, we've always been advised to stay away from bears. Of all the exotic pets I've heard of, bear has never been one. I wonder if this guy is on vacation from the circus.

