Beautiful yet scary road bridge coils over the Atlantic Sea

Check out this scary and beautiful road in Norway bridging the Atlantic Sea. It's part of the Atlantic Ocean Road through the scenic but raw Hustadvika coastline.

I'm glad this video exists, because it's the closest I'll ever want to get to a road like this.

The views while driving down this road are breathtaking, but the waves below are pretty intimidating.

There are parts in the video where the waves crash so hard that the road gets sprayed. This isn't a place where you want to be driving fast, especially at night.

