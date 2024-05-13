Brothers tell terrifying story about surviving being sucked out of their home by a tornado

Two brothers tell a terrifying story about how they were sucked out of their home during a recent tornado in Nebraska. They were about to head down to the basement when they felt the house being torn apart. Before they knew it, they'd both been sucked outside as well and thrown into the rubble. One of the brothers explains how he thought it was the end when he felt the house lifting off the ground.

Amazingly, they both survived the catastrophe with minor injuries. Thank goodness they are ok!

From YouTube: "Two brothers raced to safety as a deadly tornado approached their home in Elkhorn, a suburb of Omaha, Nebraska, on April 26, 2024, but neither brother made it to the basement. A tornado with at least 136 mph winds ripped the brothers out of their home and reduced it to rubble."



