Lindsey Graham encourages civilian casualties in Gaza

Lick spittle Senator Lindsey Graham displays the ignorance and cruelty of an authentic MAGA.

Senator Graham gets pissed off when asked why Israel can't use precision weapons to avoid civilian casualties. The Senator starts by offering up the United States' horrendous use of atomic weapons in Japan as some "Go for it!" to Israel: "So when we were faced with destruction as a nation after Pearl Harbor, fighting the Germans and the Japanese, we decided to end the war by bombing Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear weapons, that was the right decision." said Graham. Later, the Senator again referred to the use of atomic bombs as a justification for any means necessary: "Can I say this? Why is it okay for America to not to to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war?"

Graham can't be suggesting Israel nuke Gaza. That'd be like Los Angeles nuking Malibu. He isn't that stupid, is he? Regardless, the failure to care about civilians is very Republican of him.

via C&L