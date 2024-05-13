Save $40 on this super fast and efficient air pump for tires and pool floats

TL;DR: Inflate tires, balls, pool floats, and whatever else needs inflating with the HOTO Air Pump Pro for only $79.99 (Reg. $119), saving nearly $40.

Flat tire? Nobody's got time for that. Summertime plans? Someone's gotta inflate all the floaties.

And guess what, the 12V HOTO Air Pump Pro is here to help. For a limited time, it's on sale for $79.99. Check out that LED display—it's like reading the Matrix, but for tire pressure. Precision is the name of the game here. Choose your units—psi, kPa, bar—it speaks 'em all fluently.

Not to mention, this pump's 85% more efficient than its predecessors. In just 5 minutes, kiss that flat tire goodbye. Thanks to its supercharged 12V motor, inflating is a breeze. It's just as great for inflating pool floats as the summer season gets ready to gear up.

The battery life is no joke. Three 2500mAh lithium batteries keep this powerhouse going. Charge once and inflate up to 15 tires. Worried about over-inflation? No need. It stops on its own when the job's done. Of course if you have a leak, you'll have to go get some new tires, but having an inflator at home can help if your pressure's just looking a bit low.

The Air Pump Pro's also got all the tools, like nozzles for Schrader, Presta, needles for balls, and a bag to keep it all snug. Designed to be easy to use, you can just pick your mode—car, motorcycle, bike, ball—and press the button.

So, whether you're a road warrior or just someone with an impressive collection of pool floats, grab the HOTO Air Pump Pro today.

For a limited time, get the HOTO Air Pump Pro portable air compressor and tire inflator on sale for $79.99 (Reg. $119).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.