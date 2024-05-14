The first official portrait of King Charles III to be painted since his coronation has been unveiled. The canvas, by Jonathan Yeo, depicts His Majesty in full military regalia, shrouded in a fine mist of his enemies' blood, but for his immaculate head. His bond beast, a monarch butterfly named Sithurlai, whispers to him the names of those he shall kill next.

Queen Camilla is said to have looked at the painting and told Yeo: "Yes, you've got him."

