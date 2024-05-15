Keep your arm and your leg by saving $170 on a grade-A refurbished Lenovo computer

TL;DR: This small, yet mighty grade-A refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 has a 256GB solid-state drive and six port options. Purchase it for $179.97 (reg. $349.99).

Desktop computers are often considered the laptop's bulkier, more cumbersome older sibling. While that statement might have been valid years ago, desktops have come a long way since their heyday of the past.

No longer confined to large chassis and far lighter than they used to be, desktop computers stand their own when it comes to home or professional computing. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 offers the ideal blend of size and power in today's desktop space.

This grade-A refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is available for $179.97 (reg. $349.99). While it's not new, you'd be hard-pressed to find many differences between it and its brand-new counterpart. An "A" refurbished rating means that it arrives to you in near-mint condition with zero to very minimal amounts of scuffing on the case.

Small yet rugged, the ThinkCentre M900 (2015) features a 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i Series processor. This iteration of the ThinkCentre provides 128% more power than earlier offerings in the series.

With dimensions of 7" x 7.2" x 1.4" and a weight profile of just under three pounds, it's small and portable enough to be hardly noticed. Despite its small size, it offers features that outweigh its profile. This desktop has a 256GB solid-state drive and 16GB of RAM. Together, they provide users with enough space to save their files, photos, and more without worrying about lag slowing down their computing sessions.

The ThinkCentre M900 also features an Intel HD Graphics 4000 video card and it ships with the Windows 10 Professional 64-bit operating system preloaded. Compatibility is covered as well, thanks to two display ports, six USB 3.0 ports, and a VGA and LAN port.

"Just as published. Great little computer. Great quality and shipped virtually new. Great for home labs," writes a verified 5-star reviewer.

Price doesn't have to stand between you and a well-performing desktop! This grade-A refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is available for just $179.97 (reg. $349.99).

