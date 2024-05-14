Meet the winners of the 2024 Ugly Muppet Toy Pageant

For over twenty years, the Muppet-fansite-for-grownups Tough Pigs has held a (semi-)annual Ugly Muppet Toy Pageant — a celebration of the most horrifically rendered licensed cash-grabs of everyone's favorite felt friends.
And oof, there are some bad ones. It starts with a Hot Dog Bert, and somehow gets worse from there. I don't want to steal from the site — it's honestly worth hate-scrolling your way through all the entries — but here are some sneak peeks, via The Website Formerly Known As Twitter:
The Ugly Muppet Toy Pageant 2024: RESULTS! [Ryan Roe / Tough Pigs]