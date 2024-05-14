Native tribes ban Kristi Noem from nearly 20% of South Dakota

Two additional tribes have banned serial liar Governor Kristi Noem from their land, bringing the total to six.

The combined reservations account for nearly one-fifth of the state Noem was elected to govern. Noem, of course, claims tribal leaders are somehow involved in drug cartels and crime rings. Pundits seem to think this is hurting her chances of becoming Trump's VP pick, however, I think the controversy probably helps him remember her name.