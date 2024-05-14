Native tribes ban Kristi Noem from nearly 20% of South Dakota

Two additional tribes have banned serial liar Governor Kristi Noem from their land, bringing the total to six.
The combined reservations account for nearly one-fifth of the state Noem was elected to govern. Noem, of course, claims tribal leaders are somehow involved in drug cartels and crime rings. Pundits seem to think this is hurting her chances of becoming Trump's VP pick, however, I think the controversy probably helps him remember her name.
The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate and Yankton Sioux tribes on Friday passed separate resolutions to prohibit Ms Noem from setting foot in their territory.
The tribes joined the Cheyenne River Sioux, Oglala Sioux, Rosebud Sioux and Standing Rock Sioux tribes in making the state's chief executive an outlaw on their lands. It means six of South Dakota's nine Native tribes are now refusing her entry.
Tribal governments have a sovereign right to exclude non-tribal members from their lands, with tribal law enforcement prepared to act if necessary.
…
"Governor Kristi Noem's wild and irresponsible attempt to connect tribal leaders and parents with Mexican drug cartels is a sad reflection of her fear-based politics that do nothing to bring people together to solve problems," Janet Alkire, chairwoman of the Standing Rock Sioux, wrote in a lengthy five-page rebuke in March.BBC