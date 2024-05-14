Tesla seems scared Musk's bloated pay package won't fly

Tesla has finally tried advertising to help sell something: shareholder approval of Elon "I hate advertising" Musk's ridiculous $55 billion pay package.

Tesla has notified the SEC that it is running ads for its shareholder approval process of Elon's now $55 billion pay package and the corporation's move to Texas. Naturally, Elon is advertising on The Xitter. After years of telling us advertising was worthless, someone is now trying to sell their uninspiring cars and imagined ketamine pay package with sponsored tweets.