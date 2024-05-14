We regret to inform you that Kristi Noem told another lie in her book

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem learned that it wasn't such a great idea to boast about killing your own dog in a gravel pit, but that part of her second autobiography in three years was, at least, true. Her disastrous book tour exposed one lie—her claim to have met North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un—and now another has been uncovered: she falsely claimed to have canceled a meeting with French premier Emmanuel Macron.

According to NBC News, Noem claims in her book that she cancelled a planned meeting between her and Macron in November after she accused him of making "pro-Hamas" comments."While in Paris, I was slated to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron," Noem wrote. "However, the day before we were to meet, he made what I considered a very pro-Hamas and anti-Israel comment to the press. So I decided to cancel." Yet a French official told the outlet there is no record of a scheduled meeting with Noem – nor had they invited her.

Noem has been banned from Native American reservations in her own state, so sick of her nonsense are they.

Her easily-checked claims illustrate Noem's campaign to be selected by former President Donald Trump as his running mate in this year's election. I noticed that her appearance has changed radically too. Below, left, is how she appears in a U.S Department of Agriculture photo from the 2010s, and on the right as she now appears in an NBC News screengrab. Is she trying to look like Melania?

There's something about her that makes me think she made up the puppy killing story too. Has it been substantiated? This looks an awful lot like someone who "simply is not there."