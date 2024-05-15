House cat is as big as a 2-year-old toddler: "Almost half of me" his human mom says (video)

While the average cat weighs 8–12 pounds, there is Dexter — a Savannah cat who weighs a hefty 25 pounds.

"Dex is almost half of me," his human mom writes in a TikTok post. And she's only half-joking, as you can see by the video below (posted by dexterboycat).

While not a true "big cat," this "sweet and affectionate" big kitty weighs about as much as a two-year-old toddler. Fortunately, tantrums aren't included.

