Level up your tech game with a touchscreen laptop for less than the cost of a night out

TL;DR: You don't need to break the bank to get a quality laptop! The Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook is on sale now for only $110.99.
Everybody needs a laptop these days. Whether you're a student, doing work or simply going online for fun, it's a must-have item. And while most people assume computers are exorbitantly expensive, there are plenty of inexpensive, effective laptop models out there.
Consider the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook. Noted for both its value and performance, this laptop, which usually costs $475, is available now for just $110.99. That's under $120 for a working laptop — no coupons needed!
Of course, part of the reason this laptop is so affordable is because of its refurbished status. Don't let that put you off, though. It has a Grade "B" rating, which means there might be some minor scratch marks, scuffs, or dents on the body. It doesn't affect its performance at all. Plus, slight cosmetic marks are a small sacrifice to make when you're getting such a good deal on a computer!
And the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook truly offers so much. With this model you get:
- Portability, as it's sleek and lightweight, with an 11.6" screen
- Touchscreen capabilities for easy accessibility
- Bluetooth connection, so you can easily pair with other devices
- Chrome OS, with access to all your favorite apps
- 32GB Storage capacity, to keep all your important files safe
- 4GB RAM, for high speeds and powerful connections
Explore the internet, build presentations, type up documents, take calls, and more with this laptop. Get the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook for only $110.99.
StackSocial prices subject to change.