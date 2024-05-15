More than $30,000 found stashed in public toilets

Early this month, someone found more than $20,000 stashed inside the bathroom of the Avalon Theater, a cultural arts center in the small town of Marysville, Ohio. Then, a week later, employees found more than $10,000 in a nearby KFC bathroom.

"Wasn't like you walk in and they were behind a trash can or anything like that. It was hidden," Police Captain Nate Sachs told WCMH.

So far, it remains a mystery who used the restrooms as their bank and why. According to the news report, "the MPD does not believe there are any additional bundles of cash hidden in Marysville establishments."

Wonder how they can be so sure….