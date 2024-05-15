Trump's "God Bless the USA" Bible deletes women's voting rights and slavery amendments

Donald Trump's overpriced "God Bless the USA" Bible is missing Constitutional Amendments that MAGA cultists don't like, like the ones abolishing slavery and giving women the right to vote.

From MTN:

Multiple video reviews analyzed by MeidasTouch revealed that notably missing from the Constitution in Trump's Bible are the amendments following the Bill of Rights which make up the Constitution's first 10 amendments. Trump's Bible jumps from the original Constitution to the Bill of Rights and then to the Pledge of Allegiance, skipping constitutional amendments 11-27.

The 13th Amendment abolishing slavery? Gone. The 19th letting women vote? Poof. The 15th prohibiting racist voter suppression? Disappeared down the same Orwellian memory hole as Trump's respect for democracy.

But why would a president who called white supremacists "very fine people" want reminders that Black lives actually matter? And the idea of women having autonomy is too blasphemous for the self-proclaimed "pussy-grabber-in-chief." This revisionist Bible is a meticulously curated fantasy world where inconvenient human rights don't exist for anyone but white mean with goatees and Oakleys.

"God Bless the USA"? More like God help us all.

