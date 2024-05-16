Fancy a Broadway musical about Richard Simmons?

Forget that unauthorized Pauly Shore biopic, a musical about lovable fitness fanatic Richard Simmons may be heading to Broadway! Here's Richard himself, on Facebook: "I am so excited! I just got off the phone with a friend of mine who is an attorney and manages famous artists in music. She ran an idea by me…..she wants to do an interactive Broadway show about my life. The seats on the ground floor will be removed so people can work out to some of the musical numbers in the show. What do you think?"

The majority of the post's 2400+ commenters were definitely into the idea!

Simmons stopped making public appearances back in 2014 but has recently started posting stories full of wit and wisdom about his incredible life on social media.

