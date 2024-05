I love the sound that this public sculpture makes when gravel is poured into it.

At a glance, it seems like it would be easy to walk by this sculpture without realizing it's capable of a fun trick.

When gravel is poured into the middle of it, the gravel bounces along small metal sticks and makes a sound like a windchime, but even better. I wish these contraptions were more commonplace, because I love the noise it makes.

See also: Machine with wishbone is a moving sculpture