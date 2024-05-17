30 years for Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape

David DePape, the man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's home and struck her husband Paul with a hammer in 2020, is off to jail for 30 years.

The attack left Paul Pelosi, now 84, in hospital for six days with a fractured skull and other injuries. Mrs Pelosi had asked for a "very long" sentence to be given to DePape. Prosecutors had asked the judge for him to be given 40 years.

The attack was subject to conspiracy theories, spread by Elon Musk among others, that it was a sexual encounter gone awry. The truth was that DePape "was motivated by right-wing conspiracy theories, which the defendant believed with every ounce of his being," as his lawyer put it in court.

DePape, 43, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member. He awaits trial on state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threats to a public official.

