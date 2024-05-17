"You'll thank me for his life," Trump demands praise from military parent

While being interviewed on a radio show by the parent of a United States Armed Services member, disgraced former President Donald Trump found a sleazy new way to disrespect the men and women who serve.

Trump was on a conservative radio program giving a fantastically reimagined version of global events when he learned the host's son had been stationed in harm's way. Rather than asking the host to convey the thanks of a former POTUS to an armed serviceman, Trump instead wanted his ego stroked.