Famed antisemites Ye and Milo Yiannopoulos part ways over porn disagreements

In recent years, noted alt-right grifter Milo Yiannopoulos has been serving as Chief of Staff for Yeezy, the brand owned by Ye, also known as Kanye West, also known as that successful hip-hop mogul who got dumped by Kim Kardashian and then made a full-blown public embrace of Hitler. Yiannopoulos, who similarly enjoys Neo-Nazis and antisemitic dogwhistles, had previously worked with Ye on the presidential campaign for which he failed to ever actually file any paperwork.

But now the two men have had an unexpected falling out over porn, according to TMZ. Back in April 2024, Ye announced that he had talking with Mike Moz — ex-husband of Stormy Daniels, as if this story couldn't get any weirder — about potentially launching his own porn brand. This, it seems, was the last straw for Yiannopoulos, who has identified as "ex-gay" since 2021, having been married to a man, and after publicly supporting the idea of older men having sex with 13-year-old boys.

Those are in fact relevant details to this story, as Yiannopoulos explained in his resignation letter:

I cannot be complicit in the production of dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons. But also because of such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.

Good to know that this is where Milo draws the line, I guess?

Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns as Yeezy Chief of Staff Amid Ye Porn Plans [Tatiana Tenreyro / The Hollywood Reporter]