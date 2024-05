When this paraglider set off to fly around the skies of Brazil, he was visited by an unexpected friend.

A friendly vulture decided to take a little rest on the paraglider's arm, mid-flight. The paraglider seems totally at ease with this, and even reaches out to pet the bird as it nibbles on his shoes.

What an incredible sight. I wonder how rare of an occurrence this is for paragliders during flight?

