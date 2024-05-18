When Madness starred in early 80s Japanese ads for Honda

Check out this fun compilation video of Japanese commercials featuring the English ska and pop band, Madness. From 1981 to 1983, Madness starred in and inspired a series of Japanese ads for the Honda City minicar. And, if my eyes don't deceive me, the car comes with a matching folding scooter (confirmed)!

Posted by Mr. Wheeze, a Madness superfan who runs the fansite Madnessontv.com, this video shows fourteen different spots, all creatively incorporating the band's style and music, including some charming animations. Listen for snippets of their hit songs, "In the City" and "Driving in My Car." While most of the ads promote the Honda itself, the last one takes a surprising turn, and promotes "handy" bendable hangers for inside the City!

Also, a quick search on eBay shows there was even a model car kit and album inspired by the Madness x Honda City collaboration. [Thanks, Anna!]