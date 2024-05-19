Man who hatched more than 2 million frog eggs unleashes frog army

A man started a YouTube channel after collecting more than 2 million frog eggs and hatching them in his backyard pond.

Previous videos on his channel show what the hatching process of this many pet frogs looks like. This video shows what happens when the frog army is unleashed onto the neighborhood.

This looks like a kid's dream, and an adult's nightmare. I wonder how many angry knocks he's received from frustrated neighbors who can get to work on time due to hopping obstacles in the road.

See also: mushroom growing from frog