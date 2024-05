See what happens when dry ice is mixed with clear slime.

The visual effects of this concoction are so much fun to watch. Every time I've played with dry ice, I drop it into water, but this version is far cooler.

The dry ice causes bubbles to swell and pop inside of the slime, making it look alive. I can't wait to try this myself. Remember not to touch the dry ice if you decide to try this experiment yourself.

