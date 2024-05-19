Shipping's free on this universal bike stand, now only $25.99!

TL;DR: Keep your bike with no kickstand upright with the Ride KAC Bicycle Storage Stand. This is a no-fuss folding bike stand, and the no-fuss way to buy it is to go through direct checkout and get it for $25.99!

It's not that your bike is lazy. It's just that when you lean it against the wall, gravity is going to work its magic and eventually your bicycle may end up lying on the ground. If you want to give your bike one stable place to park, try the Ride KAC.

This folding bike stand is compatible with most bicycles, including kids' bikes. If your little ones like to leave their bikes sprawled across the lawn, restore order by giving them a single place to keep their bikes safe and stable.

No kickstand required

Don't leave your bike leaning. This compact stand is compatible with most bikes, whether you're riding a hefty mountain bike or a sleek and slim road bike.

Just be sure to check your tire measurements before you hit purchase. This bike stand works for 650-700C road and gravel bikes, 26-29 inch mountain bikes, and 20-24 inch kids bikes.

Whether you ride a fancy race bike or a dinged-up relic, it's a shame to see your bike hurt by improper storage. Fortunately, this handy stand has a spring-loaded stabilizer arm to keep your ride stable and secure. Use it to park your bike or for extra stability when you're doing maintenance.

When it's not in use, just fold this stand's arm back down. The Ride KAC is super compact, so you could even keep it with your other bike tools or pack it in a backpack!

The best part about the Ride KAC? It arrives on your doorstep fully assembled — no tools or fumbling around necessary. All you have to do is unbox and park your bike in its new home.

A stand for street and mountain bikes

