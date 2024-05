This roller coaster for a 2 year old looks like so much fun. If I'd had this as a kid, I'd have been playing on it 24/7.

The wooden coaster runs on gravity, and has to be pushed uphill by hand to start off the ride.

The tiny coaster seat is adorable, although it looks like it goes pretty fast for a DIY, person powered coaster.

See Also: These are the wildest new roller coasters coming this year