Weird commercial for Chocoballs

12 years ago, this funny and weird Japanese commercial for Chocoballs was uploaded to YouTube.

I enjoyed the total absurdity of the video, where a line of people with chocolate bodies and bird legs march around an animated cityscape, singing a song that mostly involves quacking. Now, I would like to try a Chocoball.

The lyrics are going to be stuck in my head all day, though "Quack! Quack! Quack! Chocoball (chocoball) Quack! Quack! Quack! Chocoball (chocoball) Quack! Quack! Quack! Chocoball (chocoball)"

See also: Hot chocolate cocoa prices hit all time highs amid global supply shortages