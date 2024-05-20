Distraught customers sue Hershey for $5 million — "very disappointed" that candies didn't have a "cute face"

Hershey is facing a $5 million lawsuit over claims it duped customers with some severely underwhelming Reese's products.

The shocking claims? That poor, unsuspecting consumers were bamboozled into buying peanut butter cups masquerading as festive, sculpted delights — only to be met with drab lumps when they tore into the packaging. One plaintiff said they "would not have bought anything had they known the candies would be unadorned."

If you're having trouble understanding why someone would bother suing a candy company for not including stitching on football shaped candies or grins on Halloween pumpkin shaped candies, just remember that the plaintiffs are from Florida.

