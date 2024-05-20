Expensive pizza toppings: Ruby red pineapples are selling for $395 each

This Costa Rican pineapple is delicious and one of the most expensive pizza toppings I know.

Pineapple belongs on pizza. Pineapple belongs on pizza. Pineapple belongs on pizza. Wait, one more time… pineapple belongs on pizza. I will put pineapple on regular old pepperoni pizza, and I like it on my BBQ chicken pizzas as well. The only pizza I regularly make and haven't tried it on is peanut butter and jelly.