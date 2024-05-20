Expensive pizza toppings: Ruby red pineapples are selling for $395 each

This Costa Rican pineapple is delicious and one of the most expensive pizza toppings I know.
The Rubyglow pineapple is available from Melissa's Produce for a whopping $395.99. The fruit is pinkish-red on the outside, and yellow on the inside
Only a few thousand of the expensive pineapples are produced each year by Fresh Del Monte, which sells a variety of produce.
Del Monte says the Rubyglow pineapple is a result of 15 years of research. The company had a limited amount available only in China earlier this year, before electing to bring the fruit to the U.S.KTLA