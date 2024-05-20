Japan disagrees with Lindsay Graham's enthusiasm for nuclear wars

Having been the victim of humanity's only use of atomic bombs in war, Japanese officials are concerned that US leaders fail to understand how horrible nuclear weapons are.

Lickspittle Senator Lindsay Graham recently suggested the Israelis nuke the Gaza Strip. Graham doesn't remember World War II very well and seems to think Japan was not already on the ropes when the US decided to attack two civilian population centers. Japanese officials are concerned US leadership has forgotten the horrifying results of their actions and are now romanticizing mass murder.