Tesla on autopilot almost crashes into passing train

Over at the Tesla Motor Club online forum, a Tesla driver posted videos of his near miss with a fast-moving train while he was operating his car in full self-driving mode.

The videos are hair-raising. As the car blithely cruises along in the fog, you can make out a train barreling down the tracks. But does the "intelligent" self-driving system detect the impending collision and hit the brakes? Nope, it just keeps on trucking, headed straight for a multi-ton metallic obliteration.

Only a last-second swerve averts utter catastrophe.

The Tesla fan wrote, "it has twice attempted to drive directly into a passing train while in FSD mode."

Hopefully the third time he allows his car to drive directly into a train, it won't suffer as much damage.

