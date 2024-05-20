Watch a creepy tornado crossing interstate highway

When this dark, powerful tornado decided to cross an interstate in Nebraska, drivers were put into a tricky situation. I'm pretty surprised that the car in the video keeps driving towards it, reporting what they see to the camera. Luckily, it looks like nobody on the road was hurt, at least from what the video reveals.

What a nightmarish thing to encounter while on the road!

From Youtube: "Footage filmed by Clint Hendricks shows the massive dark tornado furiously swirl as he drove on Interstate 80 on Friday afternoon near Lincoln Nebraska. "Large tornado. Lots of debris in the air," Hendricks said. As he spoke, cars and trucks could be seen pulling over, though many people continued to drive towards the twister."

