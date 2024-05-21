Write your epic post apocalyptic story with Fallout 76 and save $63

TL;DR: Get Fallout 76 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and CD Key for only $5.99 (Reg. $69), saving $63.

Whether you love a post-apocalyptic vibe, often wonder if you'd survive the end times, or have been binge-watching the Fallout show on Amazon, you're gonna want to get your hands on Fallout 76.

Get ready to enter the wasteland like never before in this ultimate online prequel to the iconic Fallout series, where every surviving human is a real player. From the pioneers of Skyrim and Fallout 4, Bethesda Game Studios unveils their most ambitious universe yet, packed with thrills, dangers, and unlimited possibilities.

Embark on a journey where alliances are forged and broken in the blink of an eye. Will you team up to conquer the chaos, or carve your path solo through the rubble? The choice is yours, survivor.

Here's what to expect:

Immerse yourself in an all-new storyline packed with fresh locations, deadly adversaries, and game-changing weapons.

Dive into a world brimming with never-before-seen features and challenges that'll keep you on your toes and explore uncharted territories and unearth secrets that will rewrite the history of post-apocalyptic America.

Build, defend, and customize your settlements with the revolutionary Construction & Assembly Mobile Platform (CAMP). Leave your mark on the wasteland!

Dominate the wasteland on your terms. Join forces with friends or brave the unknown alone—every choice shapes your fate.

The wasteland is waiting — what will your story be?

Embark on an unforgettable adventure with Fallout 76 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and CD Key for only $5.99 (Reg. $69).

