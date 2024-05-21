BBQ food to perfection with a WiFi-enabled thermometer, on sale for $30 off

TL;DR: With the GrillEye Max Smart WiFi-Enabled Wired Instant-Read Thermometer, you won't have to worry about overcooking your grilled meats. Purchase it today for $69.99 (reg. $99.99)

With the two biggest BBQ days of the year are quickly approaching (Memorial Day and the Fourth of July), having the right tools can make all the difference when cooking meals for gatherings of family and friends.

When combined with the accompanying Hyperion app, which provides smart-control monitoring of grilling sessions, USDA-approved presets, and a custom alarm that users can set to their preferences, GrillEye's instant-read thermometer delivers notifications letting users know the precise temperature of their food. This allows them to do other things, such as mingle with friends or prepare other courses for the meal. The Hyperion app is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

The GrillEye thermometer features a 360-degree rotating body and a magnetic mount that allows it to attach to metal surfaces without worry of falling. It's also drop-resistant, which contributes to its longevity.

The internal battery boasts up to 23 hours of usage time, and a screen-saving feature lends itself to conserving power.

This device's LCD screen shows everything from the type of meat being cooked to battery life to the temperature (Fahrenheit and Celsius). Two GrillEye® Iris probes are used as temperature sensors, so readings for two items can be read from the display.

Buyers will receive two GrillEye® Iris, instant and ultra-precise meat and ambient temperature probes, two probe wraps and clips for ambient temperature readings, a USB-C cable for charging, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Keep in mind this device isn't wireless, but it connects with your mobile device, where you'll download the accompanying app.

For a limited time, get the GrillEye Max Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Wired Instant-Read Thermometer on sale for $69.99 (reg. $99.99).

