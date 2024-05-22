Easily hang your bike on the trunk of your car with this rack for $30 off

TL;DR: If you're in need of a sturdy trunk rack, the Saris Bones EX Bike Trunk Rack boasts a strong frame, and it's on sale for only $199.99 (reg. $229) or 13% off.

Finding a solid bike rack that actually fits your vehicle can be a challenge, but we have a solution. The Saris Bones EX Bike Trunk Rack weighs only 11 pounds and is super easy to install or remove. The simple design by Fabio Pedrini, fits 90% of the top 50 vehicles sold in the USA.

The arched leg is unique in the way it avoids contact with spoilers found on the majority of today's vehicles. It comes equipped with premium bike hold-downs and has an innovative strap system to ensure top-notch security for your bike(s). Hand-built in the USA, the Saris trunk rack has injection-molded arms and legs, offering durability and long-lasting reliability for years to come.

The chic design compliments your vehicle by adding a sporty touch. The special caps also hide any excess straps to keep your rack looking sleek. You never have to worry about weather damaging the rack, as it's made of rust-free, recyclable materials that is resistant to all outdoor conditions. Whether it's extreme heat, snow, or a torrential downpour — the Saris has got you covered!

Keep in mind, the Saris Bones EX rack requires a bike beam for frames without a horizontal top tube. Check out the link provided for approved fits and see if your car, SUV or sedan will hold the Saris bike rack. This rack can hold up to two bikes at a time!

Rated 4.2 stars out of 5 stars on Amazon, one verified reviewer said, "Love this bike rack. I bought another one previously, but it was flimsy and awkward to mount. This one is solid, lightweight, and only takes a few minutes to attach to a car and bike. A friend who is a competitive bike rider recommended this brand and he was right. It's the best!"

Plan your next adventure! Get the Saris Bones EX Bike Trunk Rack for $199.99 (reg. $229) or 13% off.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

