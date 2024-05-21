Postal worker raced Mustang in USPS van, hitting 105 mph

Police bodycam footage from a "bewildered" officer in Sandusky County, Ohio, shows a traffic stop after he pulled over a USPS mail van for speeding at 105 mph in a 60 mph zone.

"Is there a reason you're going over 100?" the bewildered deputy asks Drew Brown, the postal worker. The Sandusky County traffic report states that the van had no plates and the driver appeared to be racing a Ford Mustang. In the body cam video, the deputy says, "Yeah. I mean, that Mustang took off. He caught my attention, and then you blew by him, and I was pacing you at like 105."

Brown was fined $240 for speeding and given a warning for racing, reports Action 13 News. Here's the bodycam tape, embedded below.

"Drew Brown is an employee. It is under investigation and as a matter of policy, we are unable to comment further on a specific individual personnel matter." – Naddia Dhalai, Spokesperson, USPS

BRYUKHANOV: Professor Legasov. I understand you've been saying dangerous things. Please tell me how a Grumman van with a million miles on it hits 105 MPH.

LEGASOV: I'm not prepared to explain it at this time.