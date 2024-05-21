The charming origin story of The Leatherman Pocket tool (video)

The Leatherman Pocket tool is more than just a really useful multi-tool; it has a wonderful backstory.

The story of Tim Leatherman's invention of his well-loved pocket tool is absolutely worth the couple of minutes this video takes. I have had one Leatherman for almost the last 20 or 25 years, I believe it is a Wave. It has served me camping and fishing, and helped out on camper van repairs more than once.

Looks like the Wave is now the Wave+.

Previously: My favorite multi-tool: the Leatherman Wave

