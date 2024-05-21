The hottest song of the summer is by a bunch of tweens from Cork

On June 15, the Republic of Ireland will celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg, a special day of free creative activities for young people. To mark the occasion, a group of young students from Cork and Clare aged 9 to 15 just dropped the absolute sickest hip-hop bop of the summer to help promote the event — "Found My Spark," which you can listen to above.

From RTÉ:

The children from the Kabin Crew in Knocknaheeny, North Cork and the Lisdoonvarna Crew joined forces to record their track, Found My Spark, to launch the annual event, which will feature over 1,000 free activities on Saturday, 15 June with the theme of "Dare to create".

The clip has now received over eight million views across YouTube, X and other social media sites.

GMC Beats ambassadors MC Tiny (15) and Lil'Sophia (11) recorded the rap, with support from the young rappers of the Southside Traveller's Action Group.

Also taking part were Taiguara Murphy Barbosa Pereira (13) and Charley-Rose Ashton (13), ambassadors for (ISACS) Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network, Joe Ó Curraín (9) and TG4 and RTÉ's This is Art 2023 winners Zihan He (15) and Maimoonah Syed (7).