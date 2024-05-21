Trump's campaign continues to employ Nazi imagery

The Trump campaign has once again 'mistakenly' shared content comparing a second Trump presidency to the rise of Nazi Germany.

The Trump campaign, of course, claims sharing this video was just another slip-up and is certainly no indication that adjudicated rapist and real estate fraud Donald Trump wants to turn the United States into a fascist dictatorship. There are plenty of times the Orange Menace has just come out and said he'd be a dictator on day one or illegally attempt to stay in office for a third term, so why worry about a little video celebrating an imaginary new "Reich."

The video was removed from Trump's Truth Social account Tuesday morning. Karoline Leavitt, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement that the video was not created by the campaign and was "reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court." Biden's allies, meanwhile, swiftly and emphatically condemned Trump over the video, with both his campaign and the White House denouncing what it said was flagrant antisemitism. "It is abhorrent, sickening, and disgraceful for anyone to promote content associated with Germany's Nazi government under Adolf Hitler," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement. Trump is "not playing games; he is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a 'unified reich," Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said. Trump has previously played into antisemitic tropes, drawing broad condemnation for lashing out at Jewish Americans he says don't support him and Israel enough. His rhetoric – including claiming undocumented migrants are "poisoning the blood of our country" and referring to his political opponents as "vermin" – have drawn comparison to the language used by Hitler. CNN

