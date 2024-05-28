Get in on the free burgers: National Burger Day 2024

Celebrate this important cultural icon by bumping your cholesterol! Here is a list of chains participating in National Burger Day 2024:

1. Burger King: Free hamburger with a $0.70 purchase through their app. Free fries of any size for Royal Perks members with any purchase.

2. Wendy's: Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for one cent with any purchase when ordered online through the Wendy's app, from May 28 to June 2.

3. Smashburger: Classic Singles for $5, available in-store, through their website, or app using the promo code CLASSIC24.

4. Arby's: 50% off any burger for Rewards Members on online and app orders from May 27 through June 2.

5. Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy one burger, get one free for Blazin' Rewards members, available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery on May 28.

6. Shake Shack: Free shake of any size between 2-5 PM with a $10 purchase, using the promo code FAVESHAKE, valid until June 26.

7. Jack In The Box: Free Jumbo Jack with a $1 minimum purchase for Jack Pack Rewards members.

8. White Castle: $3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders from May 25 to May 27 with promo code CLUTCHDEAL.

