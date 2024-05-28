Guess why the manager of Albuquerque's anti-violence program wasn't a good hire after all

The city of Albuquerque launched a Violence Intervention Program to help citizens break free from the vicious cycle of risk and harm. Angel Garcia, a four-time convicted felon and former member of a California gang, joined the program and was hired by the city as the Social Services manager for the Violence Intervention Program. Garcia just resigned from his job though. Why?

According to police, Garcia met a woman at a Cheba Hut, a cannabis-themed sandwich shop, and "wrapped his arms around her throat" until she was couldn't breathe, "pulled her hair… and then forcibly kissed her." Garcia has been charged with battery. The city put him on administrative leave and then he quit.

KOB 4 reports that Garcia had first caught their attention last month when he and other VIP employees joined Joe Medina, "a child sex offender that 4 Investigates revealed was going into several APS schools… despite federal rules that barred Medina from being around children."

Previously:

• Anti-violence activists charged in violent attack