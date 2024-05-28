See a NYC high-rise apartment creak and wobble during a storm

Tall buildings like this one are engineered to sway a bit during a bad storm or earthquake, but to be inside one when it happens can be pretty freaky.

In this video, we get to see an inside POV of a NYC high rise apartment creaking and swaying around during a storm.

I've been inside a skyscraper during an earthquake, and it was a similarly unnerving experience to the one shown in the video. Although being in a swaying building during a bad storm isn't most people's idea of fun, nothing is scarier than the rent of a place like this in NYC.

See Also: Rooftop pool turns into wave pool in Taiwan earthquake – Boing Boing