Simplify your workspace with a $35 USB-C connecting hub that has 8 ports

TL;DR: Get a port for all your chargers and devices with the Mobile Pixels 8-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI, on sale for only $35.99 through May 31.

Barely anybody has just a laptop in their workspace. You definitely need a charger, for example, and many others use a mouse, a keyboard, a monitor, external hard drives, and other devices. But your desk doesn't have to be a total mess of wires! You can easily keep it all connected with this USB-C port.

Mobile Pixels 8-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI usually costs $59, but right now you can get it for an incredible price during our Memorial Day sale: only $35.99 through May 31, no coupons needed.

It's not just the low price that makes this such a useful addition to your workspace. You have the extra port availability, of course, allowing you to hook up multiple devices to use at once, but you also have an HDMI port that offers 4K resolution at 60Hz — which means you can connect your computer to a high-definition television or monitor, and then stream your favorite shows or give more visually appealing presentations with a smoother, clearer look.

You also get faster data transfer courtesy of the USB 3.0 ports, a convenient spot for your charger, an Ethernet jack for when you need a more stable internet connection, and more.

And while it has many different functions, one of the most useful parts of this hub is how it reduces clutter, helping you keep your workspace neater and more organized. After all, clean workspaces promote productivity, according to various studies.

Here are the ports available with this hub:

1x HDMI Port (4K Support)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Port

1x USB 2.0 Type-A Port

1x USB Type-C Charging Port

1x SD Card Slot

1x MicroSD Card Slot

1x RJ45 Ethernet Jack

Kick off the summer holiday with this work upgrade. Ahead of Memorial Day, get the Mobile Pixels 8-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI for $35.99 through May 31.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

