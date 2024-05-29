This 4K drone with four way anti-collision is yours for $69 this Memorial Day

TL;DR: The Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone with four-way Anti-Collision and Optical Flow is a great way to get outside this summer. It's on sale for $69.97 (Reg. $169) through May 31.

Drones have gotten popular in some weird ways. One day your Amazon package is being delivered by one, the next they're being used by international spies. You are neither of those entities, just a regular ol' homeowner with a backyard and an appetite for discovery.

If you're looking to capture some stunning views this summer, the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone with four-way Anti-Collision and Optical Flow is an option for you. It's on sale for $69.97 (Reg. $169) until May 31.

This drone snaps and records everything in 4K and has four different channels for beginners and old vets alike. by. The four-way anti-collision feature ensures that a new user will not interfere with things like bushes and bird's nests, while headless mode keeps everything a little less wobbly to help avoid collision.

When you want to call it back, the one key take off/landing function, as well as gesture recognition can help send her home with just a flick of the wrists.

When you're done with your new favorite toy, just fold up the foldable arms and take them home for another day on the job well done.

Regularly $169, get the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone with four-way Anti-Collision and Optical Flow for $69.97 until May 31 at 11:59PM Pacific.

